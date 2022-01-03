O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Sells 100,205 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 54.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,082 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 100,205 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth $50,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 22.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 295.0% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush cut their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel stock opened at $51.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $209.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.92.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

