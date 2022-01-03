O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Sells 4,454 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,454 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $4,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $328,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Coupa Software by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,153,000 after acquiring an additional 16,426 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Coupa Software by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Coupa Software by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 9,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.72, for a total value of $83,811.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.80, for a total transaction of $12,490,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,089 shares of company stock worth $26,652,785. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of COUP opened at $158.05 on Monday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52 week low of $146.43 and a 52 week high of $377.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $185.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on COUP. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $337.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $270.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.38.

Coupa Software Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

