Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Receives 19.43 Average PT from Analysts

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is 19.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Oatly Group from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $7.80 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

NASDAQ OTLY opened at 7.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 9.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of 15.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Oatly Group has a twelve month low of 7.46 and a twelve month high of 29.00.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by 0.03. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 29.03%. The firm had revenue of 171.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 185.98 million. Oatly Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oatly Group will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Oatly Group during the second quarter worth about $338,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter worth $938,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at $113,883,000. Institutional investors own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

