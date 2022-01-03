Ocean Capital Management LLC Has $802,000 Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Ocean Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,930 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 666.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 362.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 63.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $857,339.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Woodrow Levin bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.81 per share, for a total transaction of $257,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 892,267 shares of company stock worth $41,630,191 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $27.47 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.38. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DKNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.78.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

