Ocean Capital Management LLC Sells 558 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Ocean Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,560 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Splunk comprises about 1.0% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,612,153 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,112,624,000 after acquiring an additional 98,749 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Splunk by 20.9% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,867,151 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $992,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,701 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Splunk by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,005,663 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $289,539,000 after purchasing an additional 89,839 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Splunk by 18.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,467,486 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $212,169,000 after purchasing an additional 227,834 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Splunk by 34.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,384,042 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $200,285,000 after purchasing an additional 358,205 shares during the period. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $115.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.01. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.45 and a 12-month high of $178.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 89.54% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. The firm had revenue of $664.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.96) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPLK. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Splunk from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Splunk from $185.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Splunk from $203.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Splunk from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Splunk from $196.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.96.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $93,897.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 358 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $58,712.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,305 shares of company stock worth $501,107 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

