Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Stock Position Raised by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 120.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Olin were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Olin by 282.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 181,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,386,000 after acquiring an additional 133,931 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Olin by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Olin by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,117 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 18,484 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Olin by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 28,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $57.52 on Monday. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $22.76 and a 1-year high of $64.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.00 and its 200-day moving average is $51.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is 13.68%.

In other Olin news, Director W Anthony Will acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.35 per share, for a total transaction of $613,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 91,005 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $5,531,283.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OLN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Olin from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Olin in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Olin in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Olin from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.27.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

