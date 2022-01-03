Optibase Ltd. (NASDAQ:OBAS) Short Interest Update

Optibase Ltd. (NASDAQ:OBAS) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of OBAS traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 914 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,163. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.56. Optibase has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $14.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Optibase from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Optibase Ltd. is a real estate investment company, which engages in purchasing and operating real estate properties intended for lease and resale. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

