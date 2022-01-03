Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,671 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,806 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $32,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 24,668 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 4,493 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ORCL opened at $87.21 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.62 and a 200-day moving average of $90.02. The company has a market cap of $232.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $59.74 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.38.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

