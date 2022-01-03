O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.05 Billion

Brokerages expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) will announce $3.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.96 billion and the highest is $3.15 billion. O’Reilly Automotive posted sales of $2.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full year sales of $13.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.99 billion to $13.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $13.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.01 billion to $13.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.07 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on ORLY. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $649.89.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total value of $5,910,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total transaction of $255,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,458 shares of company stock worth $19,105,646 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $557,951,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 197.7% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 932,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,758,000 after purchasing an additional 619,025 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,809,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,590,622,000 after purchasing an additional 341,969 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,035.7% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 334,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $189,415,000 after purchasing an additional 305,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 385,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $218,014,000 after purchasing an additional 182,707 shares during the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORLY stock traded down $14.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $692.08. The stock had a trading volume of 6,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,131. The firm has a market cap of $46.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.15. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $424.03 and a 12-month high of $710.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $657.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $619.63.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

