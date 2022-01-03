Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 619,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,783 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Otis Worldwide worth $50,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTIS opened at $87.07 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $61.28 and a 1-year high of $92.84. The stock has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.50.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.49.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

