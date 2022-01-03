Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.92.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Shares of PCRX stock opened at $60.17 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.82. Pacira BioSciences has a one year low of $45.05 and a one year high of $80.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 44.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $127.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 23,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 0.4% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 89,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 11.1% during the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.