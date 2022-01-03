Paparazzi Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $102.00 (PAZZI)

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Paparazzi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Paparazzi has a total market capitalization of $13,244.31 and $102.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Paparazzi has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005279 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00048133 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00005832 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Paparazzi

Paparazzi is a coin. It launched on May 14th, 2020. Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 coins and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 coins. Paparazzi’s official website is pazzi.io . Paparazzi’s official Twitter account is @paparazzi_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Paparazzi is a photo-centric blockchain-based platform to provide a seamless process of capturing, sharing, and trading a graphic memory. Within seconds, people can capture the moment they are in and share it with friends and families across the borders. These personal moments are not limited to an individual entity. For instance, travel guides, photographs, and artworks are all commercial merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Paparazzi

