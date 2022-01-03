PARSIQ Market Capitalization Achieves $60.25 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last week, PARSIQ has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $60.25 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PARSIQ coin can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000918 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $179.97 or 0.00392024 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00010831 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000114 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $604.23 or 0.01316166 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003540 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 142,923,483 coins. The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

