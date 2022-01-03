Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Party City Holdco Inc. is involved in designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts and stationery. It also operates specialty retail party supply stores primarily in the United States and Canada. Party City Holdco Inc. is based in Elmsford, New York. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on PRTY. TheStreet lowered Party City Holdco from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Party City Holdco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of Party City Holdco stock opened at $5.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.09 million, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 3.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.31. Party City Holdco has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $11.06.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $510.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.90 million. Party City Holdco had a positive return on equity of 69.29% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Party City Holdco will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Party City Holdco news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 470,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.32 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Creekmuir acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.16 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 484,000 shares of company stock worth $2,583,540. 2.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 968,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

