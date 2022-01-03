Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Trading Up 4.6%

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) was up 4.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.85 and last traded at $8.84. Approximately 14,454 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,355,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.45.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PTEN shares. Bank of America raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.25 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $10.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.72.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). The company had revenue of $357.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.03 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.31% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTEN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 62.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 117.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 147.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

