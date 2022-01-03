Pendal Group Ltd Has $1.65 Million Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,037 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 610.5% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 160.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.86.

Shares of CDW opened at $204.78 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.38. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $125.46 and a 52-week high of $207.67. The company has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. CDW had a return on equity of 98.82% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 28.09%.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total transaction of $635,426.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,944. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDW Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

