Pendal Group Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 38.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 71,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,163,000 after purchasing an additional 19,716 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 7.4% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 89,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,998,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 58.7% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 129,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,002,000 after purchasing an additional 47,944 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 318.4% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 7.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International stock opened at $111.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.56. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.90 and a fifty-two week high of $120.83.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $589,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.86.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

