Pendal Group Ltd Purchases 8,033 Shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in TaskUs were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TaskUs during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,132,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,981,000. Thames Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,090,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,712,000. 20.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TASK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on TaskUs from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised TaskUs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TaskUs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.44.

NASDAQ:TASK opened at $53.96 on Monday. TaskUs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $85.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.50.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $201.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TaskUs, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TaskUs news, President Jaspar Weir sold 1,974,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $121,331,650.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fc Aggregator L.P. Bcp sold 8,127,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $499,377,070.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

