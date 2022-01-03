Pendal Group Ltd Purchases New Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 148.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 772.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total transaction of $14,117,018.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $205,964.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,785 shares of company stock worth $38,063,685. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $247.00 to $225.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.75.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $204.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $236.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.58. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.67 and a 12-month high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

