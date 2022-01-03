PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lessened its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,767 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors owned approximately 0.39% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the third quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the second quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFLT opened at $12.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.03. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.33 and a 52 week high of $13.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.25 million, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 68.35% and a return on equity of 8.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts predict that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

