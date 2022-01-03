Peony (PNY) Price Tops $0.32 on Major Exchanges

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 3rd. In the last week, Peony has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000696 BTC on exchanges. Peony has a total market capitalization of $28.21 million and approximately $555,928.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00039436 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony Profile

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 87,333,099 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

