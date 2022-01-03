PFG Advisors Sells 258 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

PFG Advisors lowered its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CL. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 124.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,194,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435,717 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,547,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 23.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,462,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,525 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 975.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,373,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,112 shares during the period. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 16.6% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 5,872,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,716,000 after purchasing an additional 837,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $85.34 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $74.01 and a 12-month high of $85.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.96. The company has a market capitalization of $71.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

CL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.73.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

