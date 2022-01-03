PFG Advisors Sells 868 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

PFG Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 165.3% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period.

FNDX opened at $58.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.43 and a 200 day moving average of $55.92. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $44.34 and a 12 month high of $59.04.

