Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Pfizer by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 114,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in Pfizer by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 20,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 40,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 171,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,389,000 after purchasing an additional 27,317 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $59.05 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $331.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. Independent Research upgraded Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

