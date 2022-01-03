Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Cut by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,133,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 610,000 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 0.6% of Swiss National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.39% of Pfizer worth $951,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $787,786,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,182,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $972,273,000 after acquiring an additional 10,810,020 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,709,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,398,393,000 after acquiring an additional 9,156,521 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,864,934,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 318.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 5,800,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414,933 shares in the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $1.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.10. The stock had a trading volume of 688,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,906,180. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Independent Research raised Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.68.

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

