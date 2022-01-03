Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) PT Raised to $65.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $44.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PFE. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.68.

PFE stock traded down $2.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.82. The company had a trading volume of 468,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,906,180. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.10 and a 200-day moving average of $46.44. Pfizer has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $318.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 864,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,858,000 after purchasing an additional 55,612 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 33,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 28,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Family Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 37,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,509,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,255,000 after purchasing an additional 221,386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

