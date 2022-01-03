Phantasma Reaches Market Capitalization of $342.27 Million (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Phantasma has a market cap of $342.27 million and $11.55 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Phantasma has traded up 24.7% against the US dollar. One Phantasma coin can currently be purchased for about $3.32 or 0.00007146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,388.56 or 0.99912390 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.13 or 0.00084272 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004580 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00033473 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004759 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $523.78 or 0.01128120 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 38.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00027626 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Phantasma Coin Profile

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 103,158,489 coins. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Phantasma Coin Trading

