Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Up to $8.70

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.70, but opened at $9.25. Pharming Group shares last traded at $8.94, with a volume of 800 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 5.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.91.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pharming Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) by 37.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Pharming Group

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

