Phore (PHR) Trading Down 8.5% Over Last 7 Days

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Phore has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and $3,105.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phore coin can now be purchased for about $0.0457 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phore has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00012670 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 95.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003823 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00034446 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003350 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $184.68 or 0.00391619 BTC.

Phore Profile

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 25,787,733 coins. Phore’s official website is phore.io . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

