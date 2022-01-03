Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 357,100 shares, a growth of 102.9% from the November 30th total of 176,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Pintec Technology stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.46. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,250. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.88. Pintec Technology has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $2.99.

Get Pintec Technology alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pintec Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 113,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Pintec Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services through technology platform. The firm’s financial solutions include point-of-sale financing, personal installment loan, business installment loan, wealth management, and insurance. The company was founded by Wei Wei, Barry Freeman, Xiao Mei Peng, and Jun Dong in June 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Pintec Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pintec Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.