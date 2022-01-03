PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 33,062 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 272,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,062 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $32,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 154.5% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $129.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.46. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $103.66 and a 12-month high of $129.71.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

