PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 712,379 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 201,113 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $41,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 86,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $4,682,831.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lisa Yankie sold 1,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total transaction of $100,154.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRAY opened at $55.79 on Monday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.13 and a 52-week high of $69.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.71. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.90.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 23.16%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

