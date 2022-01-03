PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $49.13 Million Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 604,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 121,205 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Bunge worth $49,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in Bunge by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Bunge by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Bunge by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bunge by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BG opened at $93.36 on Monday. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $62.07 and a fifty-two week high of $96.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.64 and a 200-day moving average of $82.98.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.30. Bunge had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $14.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.20%.

In related news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $35,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 36,224 shares of company stock worth $3,198,682 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens raised their price target on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

