PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 111,012 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 632,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,012 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $30,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 163.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth $81,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth $108,000.

Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $51.79 on Monday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $38.92 and a 12 month high of $52.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.171 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%.

