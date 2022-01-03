PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 3,391 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 600,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,391 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Southern worth $37,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 321,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,428,000 after acquiring an additional 67,002 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Southern by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Guggenheim upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank cut Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.45.

Shares of SO opened at $68.58 on Monday. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $56.69 and a 1 year high of $68.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.90. The stock has a market cap of $72.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 93.29%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $157,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $122,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,971 shares of company stock valued at $5,214,694. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

