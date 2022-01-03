PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 98,723 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 98,723 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.33% of Crown worth $45,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the first quarter worth about $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 0.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 22.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 17.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCK. Truist Securities began coverage on Crown in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Crown in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Crown in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Crown in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Crown in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.79.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $110.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.65 and a twelve month high of $114.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.39 and its 200-day moving average is $105.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.17.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.06. Crown had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Crown’s payout ratio is 18.06%.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

