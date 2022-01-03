POA Reaches Market Capitalization of $49.65 Million (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded up 823.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One POA coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, POA has traded 1,203.5% higher against the US dollar. POA has a total market capitalization of $49.65 million and $188.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day.
POA Profile
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 293,587,639 coins. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official website is poa.network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
POA Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POA using one of the exchanges listed above.
