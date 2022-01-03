PolySwarm Trading Up 1.6% This Week (NCT)

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 2nd. PolySwarm has a market capitalization of $41.70 million and approximately $41,626.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PolySwarm coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0270 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PolySwarm alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005367 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00046189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005201 BTC.

About PolySwarm

PolySwarm (NCT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/polyswarm . PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolySwarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PolySwarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolySwarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.