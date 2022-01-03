Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing therapeutics for high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases. In addition, it offers CAR-T therapies for the treatment for cancer. Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Poseida Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ PSTX opened at $6.81 on Friday. Poseida Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.83. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $425.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of -0.58.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06. On average, analysts anticipate that Poseida Therapeutics will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Life Sciences Holdings L. Malin acquired 27,680 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.17 per share, for a total transaction of $198,465.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Life Sciences Holdings L. Malin acquired 18,365 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $125,800.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 174,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,673 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSTX. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $804,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 245,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 79,644 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 513,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after buying an additional 62,314 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $353,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $370,000. 44.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

