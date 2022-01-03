PotCoin (POT) Price Hits $0.0092 on Major Exchanges

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 3rd. PotCoin has a total market cap of $2.09 million and $846.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 7.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,908.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,702.09 or 0.08064060 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.88 or 0.00319950 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $432.94 or 0.00943049 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00012273 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00074691 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.85 or 0.00489785 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00008284 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.04 or 0.00263649 BTC.

About PotCoin

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,193,045 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

