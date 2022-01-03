Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,600 shares, a growth of 691.1% from the November 30th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:MOTNF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.25. The stock had a trading volume of 29,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,998. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.57. Powertap Hydrogen Capital has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $2.79.

About Powertap Hydrogen Capital

PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. is a hydrogen fuel technology company, which is focused on developing and installing hydrogen production and dispensing fueling infrastructure in the United States. The firm commercializes its third-generation blue hydrogen product that focuses on the refueling needs of the automotive and long-haul trucking markets.

