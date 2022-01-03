PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,272 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $5,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PPL. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in PPL during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new position in PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPL alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on PPL. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

PPL stock opened at $30.06 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.80. The stock has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 0.75. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $30.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -97.08%.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.