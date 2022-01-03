PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Hits New 1-Year High at $50.98

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.98 and last traded at $50.70, with a volume of 125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.21.
Separately, JMP Securities boosted their target price on PRA Group from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.12 and a 200 day moving average of $41.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.35.
In other PRA Group news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $72,893.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $439,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,426 shares of company stock worth $3,138,061. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in PRA Group by 493.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in PRA Group by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in PRA Group during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 21.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter.
PRA Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRAA)
PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.
Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?
Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.