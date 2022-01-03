PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Hits New 1-Year High at $50.98

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.98 and last traded at $50.70, with a volume of 125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.21.

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their target price on PRA Group from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.12 and a 200 day moving average of $41.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.35.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $263.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.09 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 16.06%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PRA Group news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $72,893.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $439,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,426 shares of company stock worth $3,138,061. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in PRA Group by 493.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in PRA Group by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in PRA Group during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 21.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter.

PRA Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRAA)

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

