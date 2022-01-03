Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $226.91 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) will report sales of $226.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $234.32 million and the lowest is $218.40 million. Precision Drilling reported sales of $154.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full-year sales of $783.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $771.20 million to $793.52 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $960.80 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Precision Drilling.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $253.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.66 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 14.34% and a negative net margin of 21.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.60) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on PDS. Raymond James downgraded Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded Precision Drilling from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TD Securities upgraded Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. CIBC lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.91.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in Precision Drilling by 4.8% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 953,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,521,000 after purchasing an additional 43,602 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Precision Drilling by 38.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 340,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,733,000 after buying an additional 94,300 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Precision Drilling by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 312,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,042,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Precision Drilling during the second quarter worth about $9,274,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,410,000. 39.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDS stock traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.20. The company had a trading volume of 25,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,981. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.09. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.42.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

