Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Bought by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 44.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,508 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Premier by 0.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 76,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Premier by 2.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Premier by 5.5% during the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Premier by 8.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Premier by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Premier news, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 15,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total value of $593,151.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PINC opened at $41.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.26. Premier, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $42.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $365.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.30 million. Premier had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 15.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PINC. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Premier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.91.

About Premier

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

