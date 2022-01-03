Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Privia Health Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.63.

NASDAQ PRVA opened at $25.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. Privia Health Group has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $50.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.34.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $251.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.97 million. Research analysts predict that Privia Health Group will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Privia Health Group news, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $232,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 28,910 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $800,807.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,609,753 shares of company stock valued at $127,564,093 over the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in Privia Health Group in the third quarter worth $32,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

