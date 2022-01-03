ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Shares Gap Down to $34.74

Shares of ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.74, but opened at $33.60. ProShares Ultra Silver shares last traded at $33.59, with a volume of 16,144 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGQ. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra Silver by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 21,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 7,817 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 559.8% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 115,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 98,193 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 95.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 17,791 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Silver by 20.9% during the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

