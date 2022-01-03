Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Holdings Raised by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,017 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Provident Financial Services by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,097 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,308 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,826 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services stock opened at $24.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $25.98.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 35.12% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $99.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Provident Financial Services’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Provident Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

