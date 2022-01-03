Public Index Network (PIN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $807.00

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last seven days, Public Index Network has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. One Public Index Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0223 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Public Index Network has a total market cap of $3.40 million and $807.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00064780 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,743.81 or 0.08050613 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00060480 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.85 or 0.00074930 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,531.60 or 1.00060672 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007251 BTC.

About Public Index Network

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain

Buying and Selling Public Index Network

