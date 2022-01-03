Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.70 Million

Equities analysts expect Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) to report sales of $47.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.56 million to $48.84 million. Puma Biotechnology posted sales of $52.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full-year sales of $245.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $244.36 million to $246.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $229.63 million, with estimates ranging from $227.45 million to $231.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Puma Biotechnology.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.78). Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 19.29% and a negative return on equity of 665.45%. The business had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Puma Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

Shares of PBYI stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.22. 15,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,577. Puma Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $14.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBYI. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 427.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the third quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

